‘Cross’ Star Samantha Walkes Previews Season 2 Stepmom Challenges

There’s a lot of turmoil ahead in Cross‘ second season at Prime Video, according to its stars. Isaiah Mustafa warned us that what we know about the characters will be turned on its head, and Ryan Eggold played coy about whether the Fanboy Killer’s spree is truly over. Now, there’s a new (albeit less deadly) wrinkle to worry about: the new Cross family dynamic at hand in Season 2.

Yes, after Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) finally decided to work to heal from the murder death of his wife, he seemed ready to move on in a real way with his new love Elle (Samantha Walkes). But is she ready for all that will entail?

According to Samantha Walkes herself, Elle will face some struggles with becoming a stepmother figure to Alex’s two children. “It’s a world that was created before her and previous to that, and so even though she’s been in the periphery and knowing the family, knowing Maria, watching that tragedy, the invitation that she leads with, the grace that she leads with will always help her.”

However, “the challenge of them growing, the ages that they’re at, they’re growing at a place that they need stability and they need that contact,” Walkes continued. “But that will look different every day, every minute, every time they come home for school. And so I think that that’s really where it has to stay an open playground for all players involved,” she explained.

Still, she has optimism that Alex’s actions in the Season 1 finale — visiting his wife’s grave for the first time and going to therapy — mean a strong future might be ahead for the couple.

“What you see is the effort and the intentionality. And so with that, always it’s fruitful when people leave with intention, and the fact that she witnesses him say yes to himself and healing in that journey means that there is always hope there is always another door or window cracked that we can enter into and find more about each other because you can never know all of someone,” Walkes said. “Spending an eternity figuring that out is romantic and beautiful and honoring and fun, and it can be playful, and so watching that intentionality grow on screen, I hope, is going to be just as satiating for the audience.”

We’ll have to wait and see how Elle adapts to her new romantic reality when the series returns for Season 2.

Cross, Season 1, Streaming Now, Prime Video