Whoopi Goldberg has a theory about what’s really going on with the incoming administration, and she laid out in no uncertain terms on Thursday’s (November 21) edition of The View.

After once again encouraging audiences not to “panic” over the latest nominations to Donald Trump‘s cabinet in the first “Hot Topic” segment, the next subject up for discussion was the woes of social media. In particular, the panelists talked about the flight of liberal users from Twitter over to Bluesky.

About that, Goldberg said that the reason so many left-leaning people are leaving Twitter is the toxicity of the site, which is now run by Trump ally Elon Musk.

“The other side, I think, has driven people away because it’s not just discourse. It’s nasty name-calling, coming after your family, and ‘I’m going to do this to you.’ And I don’t think that anyone should have to take that from anybody,” she explained.

The secondary reason why Goldberg thinks people are leaving Twitter, including non-MAGA Republicans, is the fact that Musk is its CEO … and may have some oversized influence on Trump himself.

“I believe Elon Musk is the actual vice president,” she said. “Yes, I believe that. Because I think JD Vance, he’s kind of an interim. But I believe that Musk is the real actual vice president. He’s making decisions, he’s doing things. So I think, ‘Why doesn’t he have to give up X?’ I’m musing.”

Musk is not legally eligible to be vice president, of course. In the United States, natural-born citizenship is a requirement for the role, and he is from South Africa.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sara Haines issued a “PSA” that social media users need to source any information they find on the various sites, adding, “When you see something that really pisses you off, you should triple check that one.” And Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed that disinformation is rampant and everyone should fact-check things they see on social media, but she also expressed concern about the exodus from Twitter. “I worry we’re all going into our own echo chamber,” she said. “The right is going to stay on X and then the left is all going to be on Bluesky. How do we try to talk to others?”

Joy Behar said that the rampant misinformation is maybe why The View is such a ratings success. “I think that’s why people like our show. Because they know that we are checked by ABC News.” She also decried the state of the media now, saying, “Here we went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy, Joe Rogan, who believes in dragons.”

