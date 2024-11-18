‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call out ‘Wickedly’ Vague Clue That Hurt Champ

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monday, November 18 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! fans were treated to some magical marketing on Monday night as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and co. presented a category about Wicked ahead of the movie’s November 22 wide release. But the enchantment faded when the promising current champion was ruled incorrect with a response some fans felt was fair game.

The contestants were one-day champ Paul Clauson, an, as he shared, former tax analyst from Madison Heights, Michigan, with winnings of $15,201 after a strong debut, Jonelle Lonergan, a product manager from Boston, Massachusetts, and Amy Fleenor, an attorney from Cleveland, Ohio.

Clauson was mounting a lead when he selected the $1000 “Wicked” clue. Director Jon Chu appeared on-screen to read, “When I first saw Wicked before it even hit Broadway I could envision it up on the big screen & now we invite the audience to step inside the magical world of Oz & enjoy this type of 9-letter experience.”

Clauson responded, “What is wonderful?” Ken Jennings shared he was incorrect and Lonergan responded, “immersive?” which was ruled correct as the desired response.

Despite the $2000 swing against him, Clauson took charge for the rest of the round, and bolstered by a Daily Double he finished with $8,000, she had $3,200, and Fleenor $0.

In the Double Jeopardy! round, the reigning champ came into his own with a stellar performance, getting more than 10 clues correct including both remaining Daily Doubles. He found them back-to-back, gaining $3,3000 a piece and sailing into Final Jeopardy with a runaway or untouchable lead. He boasted $21,200 Fleenor a respectable $8,000, and Lonergan $6,800.

The “American Women,” clue was, “In 1900 she told a Mr. Dobson, “Get out of the way. I don’t want to strike you, but I am going to break up this den of vice.”

Lonergan had the sole Final Jeopardy get as the only one to correctly respond “Carrie Nation.” But since Clauson had a runaway, it didn’t matter, and he dropped $101 to finish with $21,099 and be a two-day champ with $36,300.

