‘XO, Kitty’ Sets Season 2 Premiere as Netflix Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Anna Cathcard and Gia Kim in 'XO, Kitty'
Netflix

XO, Kitty

It’s almost time to return to KISS, a.k.a. Korean Independent School of Seoul as Kitty (Anna Cathcart) gears up for a new semester abroad in Season 2 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix is unveiling its first peeks at the upcoming chapter of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon ranging from a premiere date to the cast, and storyline for XO, Kitty Season 2.

When does XO, Kitty Season 2 premiere?

Netflix’s South Korea-set series will return for Season 2 beginning Thursday, January 16, 2025. In anticipation of the arrival, the streamer had XO, Kitty‘s cast tease the date in a fun behind-the-scenes video, above.

Who stars in XO, Kitty Season 2?

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as the titular Kitty Song Covey, she’ll be joined onscreen by Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Peter Thurnwald, Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Jocelyn Shelfo, Michael K. Lee, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee.

Who makes XO, Kitty Season 2?

Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee in 'XO, Kitty' Season 2

Park Young-Sol / Netflix

XO, Kitty is showrun by writer Jessica O’Toole who executive produces alongside series creator JEnny Han and Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. The show hails from Awesomeness Studios.

Does XO, Kitty Season 2 have a trailer?

Anna Cathcart in 'XO, Kitty' Season 2

Park Young-Sol / Netflix

There is no trailer for XO, Kitty Season 2 yet, but Netflix has released a bevy of first-look photos, some of which you can see, above. Stay tuned for a trailer drop as we get closer to the premiere date.

What will XO, Kitty be about in Season 2?

14 Best Fall Rom-Coms, Ranked
Related

14 Best Fall Rom-Coms, Ranked

Season 2 will see teen matchmaker Kitty return to Seoul for a new semester at KISS. Single for the first time in a long time, she’s ready for a fresh start without any meddling or drama, with some casual dating. But Kitty has more to worry about than her love life as a letter from her mother’s past sets her on a wild journey, and new faces bring change to KISS. As secrets begin to unravel and bonds are tested, Kitty learns life, family, and love are way more complicated than she imagined.

Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more Season 2 details as we get ready for the return of XO, Kitty.

XO, Kitty, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 16, 2025, Netflix

