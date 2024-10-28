Isabella Strahan has commemorated two milestones — one celebratory, and one of a more bittersweet nature.

The daughter of Michael Strahan and ex Jean Muggli, Isabella rang in her and her twin sister Sophia Strahan’s joint 20th birthdays at Disneyland with family and friends a little early on Saturday, October 26.

Isabella shared a TikTok video in which the USC student— diagnosed with cancer in October 2023—and her pals (and Good Morning America anchor dad) donned Minnie Mouse ears as they drove to The Happiest Place on Earth in style via a limo bus. The gang danced together inside the limo as Isabella, rocking shorter but fuller hair, sang, “It’s my birthday!” with Sophia joyously dancing next to her.

The big birthday bash for Isabella was well overdue as she didn’t get the chance to celebrate her 19th birthday — the exact date is October 28 — because of emergency surgery for her brain tumor. Instead, her family and friends had a belated bash back in May, seven months late.

In addition to her Disneyland weekend, Isabella also marked the one-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis on the same day, on October 26.

“365 days since my life changed tremendously,” she captioned a photo of herself in a cap, gown, and mask, lying in a hospital bed in an Instagram Story (seen below). She shared an additional photo surrounded by all the balloons and flowers she received, adding, “Thankful for the progress I’ve made.”

After multiple surgeries and chemotherapy to treat her medulloblastoma—a malignant brain tumor— Isabella, who has shared unflinchingly candid updates throughout, announced she was cancer-free in July, posting to YouTube, “Goodbye Hospital”.

Medulloblastoma is primarily found in children, but is rarely seen in someone Isabella’s age. After less than a month of symptoms, which included headaches, nausea, and difficultly walking, the tumor, bigger than a golf ball, was discovered just one day shy of her 19th birthday in October 2023 and she underwent a craniotomy to remove it. Isabella said she “didn’t notice anything was off” about her health at the time.

Just about a month after celebrating her final chemotherapy appointment, she entered remission and returned to college life at the University of Southern California in August 2024.

She and her twin sister, Sophia, enjoyed a tropical vacation shortly after the news. It’s unclear if she completed her freshman year remotely or if she returned for her first year this semester.

Isabella also shared sweet photos with Sophia (seen above) on October 17 showing her health progress with her hair growing back after previously shaving her head during chemotherapy. The twin sisters also attended a USC game and worked out in photos shared by a very proud Sophia.