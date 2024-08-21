Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Drops Big Update After Being Declared Cancer-Free

Michael Strahan‘s daughter, Isabella Strahan, is back at college following a leave of absence due to her brain cancer diagnosis.

The 19-year-old model took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 20, where she shared a Story showing her returning to the University of Southern California to resume her studies. In the video, Isabella is seen winking at the camera with her mom, Jean Muggli, who is Michael Strahan’s ex-wife.

“Back at USC,” she captioned the post.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023. According to the Mayo Clinic, medulloblastoma is “a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain” and “is most common in children.”

Since her diagnosis, Isabella has undergone numerous surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. However, in July, she shared a YouTube video titled “Goodbye Hospital,” where she revealed the results of her latest MRI scans and announced she was cancer-free.

“Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October,” Isabella said in the video.

Isabella, who was receiving treatment at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, went on to say, “I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much.”

In the new USC photo, Isabella is wearing a white tank top and jean shorts, and her hair is beginning to grow back. She previously lost her hair due to the effects of the chemotherapy.

Isabella had been documenting her cancer journey on YouTube, filming various videos from the hospital and sharing candid photos from her treatments. On June 16, she shared a video of herself ringing the bell at Duke’s Children’s Hospital three times to signal the end of her treatment.

Her father, Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, took to his own social media pages after his daughter finished her treatment, where he praised her for her bravery.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN,” Michael wrote in an Instagram post. “Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way. You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella.”