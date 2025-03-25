Isabella Strahan has been very open with her fans about her cancer journey, and in her latest post, she shared an update on how she has been getting active again after having to relearn how to walk.

The 20-year-old daughter of GMA host Michael Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain” and “is most common in children.”

She underwent several surgeries and rounds of treatment, including six weeks of radiation therapy, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy. This led to long periods of inactivity, which caused her to lose significant leg muscle, meaning she had difficulty relearning to walk after she was revealed as cancer-free in July 2024.

On March 23, Isabella shared a TikTok video detailing her progress. The clip starts with her in the hospital, with two nurses helping her walk to her bed. This is followed by a clip of her in physical therapy, attempting to take a few steps with the help of a therapist. The video ends with a more recent clip of Isabella jogging in the woods.

“Things gets better ❤️‍🩹time heals. Not perfect but progress! Relearning movement is tough but rewarding,” she wrote alongside the post.

When a commenter wrote that Isabella would soon be running a marathon, she replied, “Iron man here I come.”

Isabella opened up about losing weight and muscle when she appeared on the Beyond the Battlefront podcast earlier this month. “I lost a lot of weight during my treatments, which was bound to happen because my appetite was out and I was nauseous all the time,” she shared, per People.

“But one thing I wish I did was move,” she added. “I know it’s super hard at times, and I did not want to move, but I wish I just made myself walk, even 100 steps a day, because I lost so much of my leg muscle.”

The model continued, “It was not funny. It’s not fun to get back because I’m paying for it now trying to work out and everything. I’d tell myself, ‘Move. Move yourself. Drink a lot of water.’ All the health stuff.”

Isabella went into further detail about her cancer journey on the ABC News documentary, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, which premiered on February 5 on ABC.