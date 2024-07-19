Isabella Strahan Reveals She’s Now Cancer-Free

Isabella Strahan is now cancer-free. Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan, shared her positive health update in a new YouTube video posted on Thursday (July 19) titled “Goodbye Hospital” and embedded above.

“It was a great scan. Everything was clear. Cancer free, and everything is great,” she said, while detailing her very last visit to the hospital. “I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 after experiencing symptoms during her freshman year at the University of Southern California, including headaches and nausea. She was treated at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, which she completed in June. She previously went through three brain surgeries to remove the mass.



Strahan added in the video that she’ll miss the doctors and staff who cared for her during her chemotherapy treatment, saying, “I love them so much.”

Throughout her cancer treatment journey, Isabella Strahan has been very open about her experiences with her series of vlogs because, as she said on GMA, “I hope to be just kind of a voice, and be who people, maybe who are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at.”