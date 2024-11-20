‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ Exclusive: Elton John, John Legend & More to Perform (VIDEO)

The Wonderful World of Disney has planned a star-studded event for the 2024 Holiday Spectacular on ABC, and TV Insider can provide the first look at the artists taking part. Elton John, John Legend, Anika Noni Rose, Auli’i Cravalho, Pentatonix, Leslie Odom Jr., K-Pop senstation SEVENTEEN, and more will perform during the December special, hosted by Dancing With the Stars‘ Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Get an exclusive glimpse at the event in the promo above.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaiʻi,” Disney and ABC share. The special is narrated by Kristen Bell, who “will share the tale of how the Disney Parks kicks off the most magical holiday ever.”

The broadcast will also feature performances of new music from the upcoming Disney films Moana 2 (in theaters November 27) and Mufasa: The Lion King (in theaters December 20). The Holiday Spectacular airs on Sunday, December 1 at 8:01/7:01c on ABC and will be available for next-day viewing on Hulu and Disney+.

Performances include the following:

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Deck the Halls” / “Holly Jolly Christmas”

Auliʻi Cravalho – “Beyond” (from Moana 2)

Elton John – “Your Song”

John Legend – “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies – “White Christmas”

Ava Max – “O Holy Night” / “1 Wish”

Leslie Odom, Jr. and the Imani Milele Choir – “Little Drummer Boy”

Carly Pearce – “Let It Snow”

Pentatonix – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Anika Noni Rose – “Milele” (from Mufasa: The Lion King)

SEVENTEEN – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

The performances will take place in front of iconic locations in the Disney Parks, like Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and more. See exclusive first-look photos of performances from Legend, Cravalho, and SEVENTEEN below.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough With Mickey Mouse

Auli’i Cravalho Performs “Beyond” from Moana 2

SEVENTEEN Performs “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

John Legend Performs “Always Come Back” / “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, Sunday, December 1, 8:01/7:01c, ABC