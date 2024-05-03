ABC Summer Schedule: ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘Claim to Fame’ & More Set Premiere Dates

ABC‘s summer slate has arrived. The network unveiled its programming lineup for the weeks ahead, featuring premiere dates for fan favorites like The Bachelorette, Claim to Fame, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and many more.

Kicking off the lineup though is a finale for the ongoing Jeopardy! Masters tournament which will officially conclude on Wednesday, May 22. This will lead up to The Wonderful World of Disney‘s Sunday, June 2 presentation of Inside Out, in anticipation of Inside Out 2‘s theatrical release on June 14th.

Also coming up on Monday, July 8, the power will soon be in Jenn Tran‘s hands as she steps into the leading role for The Bachelorette‘s latest season. The following day, Celebrity Family Feud celebrates 100 episodes with its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, July 9. The event presentation will begin with a previously-announced special Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, honoring 50 years of the iconic game show.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey is pulling double duty as Season 2 of his courtroom series Judge Steve Harvey begins Tuesday, July 16.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will celebrate its 25th anniversary when a new season kicks off on Wednesday, July 10. In the latest iteration of the game show, two celebrity contestants play together with the hope of winning $1 million for charity. And a third season of Claim to Fame joins the Wednesday lineup as well.

Other programs viewers can look forward to include The 2024 ESPYS, a new season of Press Your Luck, and the debut of the new game show Lucky 13 hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. Scroll down for a closer peek at the full slate, and let us know what you’re planning to tune into this summer on ABC in the comments section.

ABC Summer 2024 Premiere Schedule

*All times listed are Eastern/Pacific. All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

Wednesday, May 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters (season finale)

Sunday, June 2

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out

Monday, July 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. – The Bachelorette (season premiere)

Tuesday, July 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Family Feud: Decades of Laughs (special)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud (season premiere)

Wednesday, July 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Claim to Fame (season premiere)

Thursday, July 11

8:00-11:00 p.m. – The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One (only broadcast on ABC)

Tuesday, July 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Judge Steve Harvey (season two returns)

Thursday, July 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Press Your Luck (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Lucky 13 (series premiere)