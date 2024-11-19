Stephen Colbert opened Monday’s (November 18) episode of The Late Show by focusing on that photo of Donald Trump and his associates on his private jet, describing the group as “a Jeffrey Epstein tribute band.”

The photo sees the president-elect alongside his son Donald Trump Jr., tech billionaire Elon Musk, health and human services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The group poses for the camera while eating McDonald’s.

“This is no surprise,” Colbert said. “As commander-in-beef, Trump ordered the largest of all the meal deals with a Big Mac, fries, a Fanta, and a Filet-O-Fish.” It was that last item that the late-night host found particularly egregious.

“Look, I know Trump has been accused and found guilty of many crimes. But certainly none worse than ‘brings Filet-O-Fish on a plane,’” he quipped. “Why don’t you just microwave it?”

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and RFK Jr. enjoying McDonald’s on the plane. pic.twitter.com/ua5H09uu1F — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 17, 2024

Colbert then turned his attention to one surprise member of “the mile high fry club,” RFK Jr., whom he described as “an Everest climber who ate his fellow climbers before the storm hit.”

The comedian said the McDonald’s feast was a “not so happy meal” for RFK Jr., pointing to comments the Environmental lawyer made about Trump’s eating habits in a recent podcast interview.

“The stuff that he eats is really… bad,” RFK Jr. said in a clip from The Joe Polish Show. “Campaign food is always bad, but the stuff that goes on that airplane is like, just poison.”

“With that in mind, let’s take another look at RFK Jr’s face holding that burger,” Colbert responded as the camera zoomed in on RFK Jr’s distressed expression. “You can tell it’s McDonald’s because that is a grimace.”

Colbert then made an impression of the famous McDonald’s jingle, saying, “Ba-da-ba-ba-bah, you asked for this,” and throwing up his middle finger.

The host also touched on the speed of Trump’s cabinet picks, referring to a HuffPost article that described how the president-elect “reportedly swipes through potential picks on giant screens,” which some are calling “White House Tinder.”

“Tinder, really?” Colbert replied. “I would have gone with UnHinged or… OkStupid.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.