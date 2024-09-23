Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Wondering whether One Tree Hill‘s favorite couple Nathan (James Lafferty) and Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) are going to come back for the sequel series? Well, Lafferty and Lenz have finally commented on their possible return. Speaking to Variety, both actors are flattered by the fan request to bring back the beloved characters.

“I am absolutely open to being a part of a revisiting to Tree Hill. But as far as this particular one, I don’t know. It’s so early,” the Drama Queens podcast cohost said. “I don’t know if it’s in pilot, I don’t know if it’s in series. I don’t know where it’s at.”

As for Lafferty, he is focused on the show he created with Stephen Colletti, Everyone Is Doing Great. “Personally, I’m blown away by the fans that make a conversation like this even possible. Professionally, I’m completely focused on finding Everyone is Doing Great Season 2 the right home,” he told the outlet. The first season of Everyone Is Doing Great is available to purchase Amazon Prime. “Until then, consider me grateful for this moment and cheering everyone on!”

Their reactions came after the dedicated fandom took to social media to beg their “favorite” couple to make a grand return. “What I get out of people wanting to see Nathan and Haley is that the show meant so much to people. The characters meant so much to people,” Lenz shared. “They feel so connected to their experience of us, it’s almost like we were friends they grew up with. They’re championing their friends and I just love that. It’s worth its weight in gold.” She also said “I don’t know” when asked if the upcoming show would work without the original group.

Lafferty added, “I don’t know how to speculate on what would or wouldn’t work in this context.” He also brought up how the character of Nathan has affected his life, “What really comes to mind is that it’s been a defining aspect of my life to have contributed to the portrayal. I will always embrace having had that experience, and it will always be an honor to know that people care.”

Their former castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan are leading the way back to the fictional North Carolina community and will even executive produce this version of the series alongside costar Danneel Ackles. Viewers can expect to see what Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer, and Rachel Gatina have been up to after all these years.

One person who definitely won’t be reprising their role? Chad Michael Murray. Deadline previously reported that Murray would not return as Lucas Scott to the revived version of the hit show. He will, however, make an appearance in Freaky Friday 2, proving that he is not against a sequel.

Would you watch a One Tree Hill revival without Nathan and Haley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.