The Price Is Right model Alexis Gaube was left stunned on the long-running game show when a contestant celebrated their victory by busting out some wild dance moves.

As seen on Tuesday’s (November 12) episode, Gaube was caught off guard by a contestant named Danae, who made her way from Contestant’s Row up to the stage to play the Bonus Game.

Before taking on the challenge, host Drew Carey explained the rules of the Bonus Game, where a contestant is shown four small prizes on a game board, one at a time, each labeled with the wrong price. The contestant must guess whether the real price is higher or lower. For each item the contestant guesses right, they win the prize and increase their chances of landing on the “Bonus” prize window on the game board.

The bonus prize up for offer for Danae was a trip to Maine worth over $7,000. The four smaller prizes she had to guess were a yogurt maker, an insulated Yeti lunch bag, a compost caddy, and a water flosser.

Danae started with an incorrect guess on the yogurt maker but made up for it by correctly nailing the Yeti lunch bag. “Okay, so I go to Maine now?” she joked after landing her first right answer.

“If the bonus is here, you do. We don’t know until the end; we’re gonna surprise you,” Carey replied.

Danae continued her winning ways, correctly guessing lower on the compost caddy and higher on the water flosser. This gave her three chances to reveal the BONUS window.

In the end, her gut instinct was right, as the BONUS panel lit up behind the Yeti lunch bag window, meaning Danae won her trip to Maine. She soon started dancing to celebrate her victory.

“Go on over there,” Carey told her, pointing her toward the signs showing Maine as her prize. Danae boogied on over to where Gaube was standing and began shaking her derriere for the audience. Gaube looked gobsmacked as she clapped along and then started laughing.

Gaube joined The Price Is Right in 2021 following a stint on the ABC game show Card Sharks, hosted by Joel McHale. She also briefly appeared on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Gaube is one of four female models on TPIR alongside Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, and Manuela Arbelaez.