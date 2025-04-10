‘The Price Is Right’ Winners Spill Details About Trips They Won on Show

Have you ever wondered how the trips that The Price is Right contestants won went? Well, now you have answers. Reddit users answered questions about their trips, including if they enjoyed them and when they have to take them.

“Trip Winners. Has anyone ever won a trip, went and enjoyed it?” a Reddit user asked.

“My wife won a trip to San Juan and 10-day rail trip through Canada,” one user said. They posted a photo of them on a beach holding a sign that said The Price is Right. “San Juan was amazing! We take the Canadian trip this September.” Another fan said they heard the Canadian rail trip is “exceptional.”

“I won a trip to San Francisco, which was lovely, but considering I’m from Southern California and have been to SF several times, it wasn’t as exciting as the trip I didn’t win to Montenegro, lol,” said another user. “Tip: The trips are extremely overpriced/overvalued. So if you’re on the show, estimate the cost as if the most expensive travel agent in the world was booking it for you.” They went on to say that the contestants are allowed to pick three dates, and if the top date is available, it is set for that day.

Other contestants said that Sydney, Australia, and Argentina were very fun.

One game show contestant who won a trip to Cabo said that they have to wait until their episode airs to go on the trip. Another Mexico trip winner said, “My partner won an all-inclusive trip to Mexico, and it was a lot of fun. The resort upgraded our room to a swim-out suite. We had private transport from the airport (a giant Escalade instead of a bus or van full of other people), so we’re now spoiled.”

A Reddit user wondered if there were any blackout dates and if they have to wait a year. “Yes, a year from the date the show airs, if I remember correctly. You submit your top 3 dates of travel, and if there is availability, you’re confirmed,” a contestant said.

Have you ever won a trip on a game show? Let us know in the comments.