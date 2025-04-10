‘Hacks’ Is Back, ‘Matlock’ Faces the Music, ‘Pitt’ Finale, ‘Black Mirror’

Max‘s Emmy-winning show-biz comedy Hacks returns for a fourth season. A pivotal episode of Matlock puts Matty on the hot seat when Olympia demands the truth beneath her season-long masquerade. The Pitt calls it a night as the ER’s day shift finally ends in the Season 1 finale. A new season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror anthology includes a sequel to the Emmy-winning USS Callister.

Max

Hacks

Season Premiere 9/8c

Not coasting from its recent and well-deserved best-comedy Emmy win, Hacks opens its fourth scathingly hilarious season with stand-up legend Deborah Vance (the peerless Jean Smart, who’s won three Emmys for the role) at war with her long-suffering writing partner and protégée Ava (the resilient and resourceful Hannah Einbinder). Deborah is furious over being blackmailed by Ava to give her the head-writer job Deborah had promised her for the late-night show both fought so hard to attain. Their caustic conflict creates backstage tension as they scramble to develop and put on a show worthy of them both. Launches with two episodes. (See the full review.)

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matlock

9/8c

This is the episode fans have been waiting for, and possibly fearing, ever since the twist was revealed that Matty Matlock (the great Kathy Bates) isn’t who she says she is. “Who the hell are you?” her boss and would-be friend Olympia (a stunning Skye P. Marshall) demanded in last week’s cliffhanger, revealing she had finally seen through Matty’s web of lies. The fallout is dramatic, with Olympia boiling in rage over the deception and Matty trying to explain her altruistic goal. “I’m your judge, I’m your jury,” Olympia tells the real Madeline Kingston. But can Olympia handle the truth about the faux Matlock’s crusade for justice?

Max

The Pitt

Season Finale 9/8c

After the most harrowing 15-hour ordeal imaginable, it’s time for the day shift to hang up their scrubs and stethoscopes and head home. And yet the crises don’t stop in the Season 1 finale of TV’s most riveting hospital drama, as Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle, never better) contends with anti-vax parents of a measles patient, disgraced senior resident Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) pleads his case and gung-ho resident Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) rides an adrenaline high. We know how she feels.

Netflix

Black Mirror

Season Premiere

Charlie Brooker‘s tantalizing Twilight Zone-style sci-fi anthology returns for a highly anticipated seventh season, including a sequel to Season 4’s Emmy-winning fan favorite USS Callister. In USS Callister: Into Infinity, the cloned crew of the virtual starship have lost their creator and tormentor, but now are fighting for survival against millions of game players. Another video game-inspired episode, Plaything, features Bandersnatch‘s game developer Colin Ritman (Will Poulter) in a vignette about a murder suspect linked to a 1990s video game. The impressive guest-star roster includes Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi, The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross. All six episodes are available for a mega-binge.

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

After centuries of “torturous sexual frustration” (Thor’s words), the lovelorn Native American spirit Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) considers taking a risk to his own immortality in order to reconnect with the love of his afterlife, Shiki. But first, they need to fix the ghost trap that could carry him across Woodstone’s ghost boundary, a device with few guarantees of safety. As newly arrived “roamer” Joan (Taylor Ortega) puts it, fighting her own feelings for Sasappis, “No great love story ever ends without fighting through some adversity.”

Netflix

North of North

Series Premiere

A charming comedy set in the frigid Arctic village of Ice Cove stars Anna Lambe as Siaja, a restless young Inuk mother who spurns her condescending husband (Kelly William) and, to the town’s horror, sets out to create an independent life for herself. Romantic complications ensue for Siaja and her former wild-child mother Neevee (Maika Harper) as our heroine finds a job and her purpose in a remote setting most of us can only dream of visiting.

