‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses Car After Drew Carey Gives Her the Answer

Drew Carey tried to help a The Price Is Right contestant win a car, but even when he gave her the answer, she couldn’t pull out a win. The game show contestant said that she needed a new car but didn’t ride home in one.

Contestant Noel played the second game of the Monday, April 7, episode after bidding on go-karts. The prize included a convertible scooter that turned into a go-kart with an added kit and a helmet. Noel bid $1,501. As the highest bidder, she won since the retail price was $1,650.

When she got to the stage, Carey told her that she was playing Spelling Bee for the chance to win a 2025 Nissan Sentra S. Model Alexis Gaube showed off the vehicle, but Beyond the Gates star Karla Mosley assisted in the game.

“This is for a $22,000 prize,” Carey told Noel. “All you have to do to win the car is spell the word ‘car.'” He then leaned over, put his hand up to Noel’s ear, and said, “C-A-R,” spelling out the word.

“I’m not supposed to tell people that!” he said while laughing.

The way Spelling Bee works is there are the letters of “CAR” hidden on the board behind numbers. There were 11 Cs, 11 As, 6 Rs, and 2 CAR pieces. The contestant automatically wins if they pick up the CAR piece. To start, Noel picked 11 and nine. Mosley put the numbers in the slots down below, and each of them had $1,000 on them. To win, she had to get all three letters in the word. But to earn the other three letters, Noel had to guess the prices of three prizes.

Within $10, Noel had to guess the prices. For the sandwich maker, she guessed $35. The actual price was $32, so she won another card, picking 25. For the neck massager, the contestant guessed $45. Since the price was $50, she received another card and picked 29. Noel priced the cheese grater at $39. She did not get to pick another card as it was only $23, a $13 difference.

Carey told Noel that each card was worth $1,000, so he would give her $4,000 to stop playing. After taking advice from the audience, she decided to go for the car.

The first letter was a “C.” The next letter was an “A.” Carey asked her if she wanted the $2,000 remaining on the board, but Noel wanted to keep going. The third letter was another “A,” and the fourth was a “C,” so Noel did not win the car.

Noel did, however, make it to the Showcase after spinning 80 on the wheel at the Showcase Showdown. She had a difference of $11,610, which was higher than her opponents, so she didn’t win the items in the Showcase, which also had a car, either.