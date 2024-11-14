‘Great British Baking Show’: Alison Hammond Takes Dramatic Fall – See How Noel Fielding Reacted

Alison Hammond caused quite the drama on The Great British Baking Show this week when she fell off a kitchen countertop and landed flat on her face.

In the clip, which U.S. viewers will get to see in full when the episode drops on Netflix on Friday (November 15), Hammond was providing some entertainment for the remaining contestants by dancing. However, when she jumped onto a countertop and spun her legs around, she ended up tumbling over the edge and to the floor below.

Even though the fall looked painful, Hammond laid on the floor in a fit of laughter and told everyone “Don’t come over here… leave me!” Meanwhile, her co-host, Noel Fielding, called the fall “the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Viewers enjoyed the hilarious moment as much as Fielding and took to social media to share their reactions.

“Alison Hammond is the best thing to happen to bake off and no one can change my mind, she’s so real,” wrote one X user.

“#GBBO Please never let Noel and Alison go. Such a team! And an ungraceful fall,” added another.

“Alison Hammond is an icon,” said another.

The Great British Chefs account added, “We’re not quite sure what Alison was trying to do, but don’t try this at home!”

“Disclaimer: No @AlisonHammond’s were harmed during the making of Bake Off (I hope),” another joked.

Another wrote, “‘I’m still laughing at Alison Hammond throwing herself over the worktop!”

This isn’t the first time Hammond has taken a tumble on TV. The beloved host first rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother UK in 2002, during which she jumped on a picnic table in the backyard and crashed through it.

One viewer remembered the Big Brother incident, writing, “I laughed when this happened and it brought me back to when Alison was on Big Brother all those years ago, jumping on the picnic table and going through it.. like the legend that she is… love how she laughs no matter what happens…. a joy to watch.”

Fans can tune into the new episode on Friday on Netflix, where the five remaining contestants — Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie, Gill, and Illiyin — will battle it out for a spot in the Final 4.