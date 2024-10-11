The Price Is Right fans are coming on down on Drew Carey for giving an animated contestant what many felt were misguided directions.

In a clip shared on TPIR’s official Instagram page earlier this week, Lauren took on the Plinko Game. The show’s most popular pricing game (debuting in 1983), a contestant identifies the prices of small prizes to earn Plinko chips. Then, they take their chips to the top of a giant game board and release them, one by one, into slots at the bottom containing money amounts.

Since the highest amount was $100,000 and Lauren had five chips, she had the chance to win as much as $500,000.

Before she began, Carey advised her what to do: drop the chips down from the middle. “One at a time put them against the wall. Drop it, $100,000, right in the middle,” he said.

Listening to the host, Lauren began dropping her chips directly from the center, landing on a $500 slot and three $1000 slots. Midway through and despite the method not quite working, he reiterated his stance: “Just do that, that should do it.”

It became abundantly clear that dropping the chips from the middle did not lead to them falling straight down the middle.

“What’s going on?” Carey exclaimed. Her last chip landed on another $500 slot.

Earning $4000 total, Lauren looked overjoyed. “You know you dropped each chip perfectly,” Carey told her as she climbed back down and joined him: “She really did.”

That said, some fans weren’t so joyous in the comments section, calling out the host for intervening and standing on business with an unhelpful if not erroneous Plinko strategy.

“Drew Carey really needs to stop saying RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE when Plinko is playing because he’s annoying AF,” one fan roared.

“Hey Drew you don’t have to tell your contestants that the big money is ‘right down the middle’ every single time ffs,” wrote another.

“She dropped her chips in the same spot that was silly…If u really want to win BIG from PLINKO u gotta use common sense,” wrote a third.

Other commenters enjoyed Lauren’s over-the-top facial expressions each time a chip landed since her reactions were just so hilariously extreme: “Lauren your faces are KILLING ME,” wrote a fourth.

“Hahaha her faces,” wrote a fifth. “Wait did you win 4000 dollars?????” wrote one more. “I mean it’s not half a million but it’s amazing!”

After a brief summer hiatus, The Price Is Right returned with new episodes last month. Season 53 premiered on September 23 on CBS, and the longest-running game show in America is set to air its 10,000th episode in February 2025.