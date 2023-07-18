Jesse Watters’ Democrat Mom Takes Shot at Tucker Carlson on Fox News

Monday (July 17) night saw Jesse Watters officially take over Tucker Carlson‘s coveted 8 pm slot on Fox News, and during the show, he received a call from his mom, who gave the host some solid advice. She also took the opportunity to throw shade at axed predecessor Carlson, and revealed the cute nickname she has for her son.

Anne Watters, who is a Democrat, called in toward the end of the broadcast, where she congratulated her son on his promotion. “I have enjoyed the show. I want to say congratulations, honeybun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard. Now, let’s aim to have you keep your job,” she said.

The reference to Jesse keeping his job comes after Carlson was let go from the news network back in April. Carlson’s departure came amid a defamation lawsuit filed against Fox Corp. by Dominion Voting Systems, whom Fox News accused of helping rig the 2020 election. Before the case was settled, with Fox paying $787.5 million, Carlson was expected to testify in court.

Hinting at Carlson’s firing, Anne told her son, “Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. Okay?”

“In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful… Use your voice responsibility to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread,” she continued.

Jesse has been a long-time defender of former President Donald Trump and is no stranger to touting conspiracies. He’s also been involved in a number of controversies regarding his offensive comments on race and the LGBTQ+ community.

“There really has been enough Biden-bashing,” Anne added. “And the laptop is old; perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”

Before she hung up, Anne had one last suggestion for her son, “You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat, and I’m sure the ratings would soar, although never as high, my darling, as yours, on Jesse Watters Primetime.”