‘Fallout’ Star Walton Goggins Explains Why Show’s Success Is a ‘Lovely Surprise’

When it comes to Fallout‘s breakout TV success, no one is more pleasantly surprised than star Walton Goggins, who plays fan-favorite The Ghoul in Prime Video‘s post-apocalyptic series.

“To be quite honest with you, no. No one really expected it,” Goggins told TV Insider on the red carpet at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards on June 4. It “is a lovely surprise really, because you don’t make it for that,” he added of the show’s breakout success.

“I’ve been doing this a very long time,” Goggins went on. “The Shield had its audience, Justified had its audience, [The Righteous] Gemstones has its audience, Vice Principals had [its audience]. I’ve done 15 shows and they’ve all spoken to a group of people, but this one has spoken to a much bigger group.”

To put into perspective the bigger group that Fallout has spoken to, the series became a global hit, ranking among Prime Video’s top three most-watched titles ever and most-watched season globally since Rings of Power, only four days after premiering on April 10, 2024. The show’s debut season success prompted a quick Season 2 renewal about a week after the premiere on April 18.

And there’s no secret to the success of Goggins’ character The Ghoul and the show itself as the actor revealed, “The method I’m going about, it doesn’t change. It’s just the people that come up and talk to you multiplied times ten.” In other words, it’s a credit to the show’s avid audience.

Based on the popular video game series, Fallout is a story about the haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left to have. Set two hundred years after the apocalypse, the citizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated land their ancestors left behind and are shocked by the world they find.

Stay tuned for more on Fallout as we look ahead to Season 2, and let us know what you think of Goggins’ surprise in the comments section, below.

