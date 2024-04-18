Fallout‘s a hit! Prime Video has officially renewed its hit series for a second season following a strong debut.

Hailing from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Fallout is based on one of the greatest video games about the haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left to have. Set two hundred years after the apocalypse, the inhabitants of fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape that their ancestors left behind and are shocked to find a complex and gleefully strange universe waiting for them. The renewal comes just a week after the show’s debut.

Nolan directed the first three episodes and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners on the project which became a hit within its first four days on the Prime Video platform, ranking among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever and the most-watched season globally since Rings of Power.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.”

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again,” said Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Kilter Films.

Meanwhile, Robertson-Dworet and Wagner shared in a dual statement, “Holy s**t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!”

Fallout‘s cast includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Fallout, Season 1, Streaming now, Prime Video