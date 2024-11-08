Torres’ (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) past is coming back to bite him in the next Chicago P.D. episode—and it sounds like the newest member of Intelligence, Cook (Toya Turner), might end up caught in the crossfire.

“I’m really lucky. I think she’s having a ball. I think she’s having the time of her life,” Turner tells TV Insider of how Cook feels about her new post. “I do think there are some things that she’s doing that are new and very, very hands-on and very personal, but she’s not afraid to jump in. She also feels very, very supported and uplifted in the unit to be able to do those things and to be able to trust herself again, especially after coming from the situation with Montgomery. So yeah, I think she’s rebuilding her confidence, which is really nice.”

As Episode 5 of the season revealed, Montgomery is why she had been demoted and was stuck on patrol. She’s shared a bit with Torres about that, but there is more to come.

“She gets a chance to open up to a certain person on the unit and talk to them about feeling lost and not feeling like she belongs anywhere really,” Turner teases, not naming the person. “And to connect with them on that level, it is going to be something really, really, really special.”

At the end of the latest episode, the name of the place where Gloria (Yara Martinez) was born (Zibata) popped up in the unit’s investigation. Now, in “Contrition,” airing on November 13, Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment.

The officer enjoys her first undercover assignment. “She wants to go all out. She even puts on a little accent. She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to really get into this role and give my all,'” shares Turner. “There’s going to be a lightness to her almost because she is getting a chance to do something new and fresh and exciting and being able to prove herself. But they’re not saying, ‘You have to prove yourself.’ They’re like, ‘No, we just want you to do your thing.’ So I think that’s very nice.”

But Cook does have to remind herself “not to be a cop,” she adds, which means not looking around like she’s trying to spot things. Rather, she has to “play it cool and not be very assertive, be chill, be laid back.”

So far, we’ve seen Cook with Torres, and we met her through Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), when she worked alongside him in the aftermath of Martel’s shooting. We will see her with the rest of the unit—though Turner had yet to have a scene, just connecting during moments, with Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) at the time we spoke.

There are “some really, really nice moments” coming for Cook and Detective Burgess (Marina Squerciati). “I hope we get to do some more where we get to kick ass together. I think not just Burgess, but I think Marina is a very, very, very smart performer and she’s very, very meticulous in a beautiful way. I always call her the scientist of the group,” Turner says.

