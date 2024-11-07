Wednesday’s (November 6) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! opened with a skit of Jimmy Kimmel packing his bags as he prepared to leave the country following Donald Trump‘s historic election win on Tuesday (November 5).

“[Trump] said he has a list of enemies… you think I’m not on that list?” Kimmel told his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez. After a pep talk from Rodriguez about staying to fight for the “blue, white, and red,” Kimmel decided he would stay put because “we have unfinished business.” Rodriguez then left with his own suitcase and said he was going back to Mexico.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed Tuesday’s election result, which saw Trump defeat Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States. “Let me tell you, that was the worst Taco Tuesday of my whole life,” the late-night host quipped.

“We had the choice between a prosecutor and a criminal, and we chose the criminal to be President of the United States,” Kimmel continued. “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes.”

He added, “Donald Trump is like the Emperor from Star Wars: he’s old, he’s evil, and he keeps coming back with no reasonable explanation whatsoever.”

Kimmel also said he and his wife, Molly McNearney, gave their infant children permission to curse for 30 seconds following the result. He then described his seven-year-old son Billy coming downstairs for breakfast the next morning and asking what happened. When they told him Trump won, Kimmel said his son responded, “F***!”

Later in his monologue, Kimmel became visibly choked up as he explained the potential consequences of Trump’s presidency.

“Let’s be honest. It was a terrible night last night,” he stated. “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.”

He continued, “It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth and democracy and decency. It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him, too. You just don’t realize it yet.”

You can watch the opening skit and Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.