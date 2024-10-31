Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares 7-Month Baby Bump Photo – Fans React

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is keeping her fans up to date on her pregnancy as she reaches the seven-month milestone.

The mother-to-be took to Instagram and TikTok on Wednesday, October 30, where she shared a new baby bump pic. In the black-and-white photo, Blanchard stands by a door while lifting her sweater and gently cradling her bump with her other hand.

“#28weeks,” she captioned the photo, alongside two love heart emojis.

Her followers jumped into the comments to share their excitement, with one fan writing, “Growing and glowing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

“You look amazing!” said another.

“Beautiful mama,” said one commenter, while another added, “Cutie!”

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker back in July. Since then, Blanchard has been sharing regular updates with her fans, including a recent 4D scan of her unborn daughter.

Despite all the positives, Blanchard has also been caught up in paternity drama. While Blanchard is adamant that the baby’s father is Urker, a Louisiana state law has complicated matters. As per the law, Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, would be listed as the father on the birth certificate if the baby is born before their divorce is finalized.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Blanchard and Urker decided to take a pre-birth paternity test to prove once and for all that Urker is the father. As of October 30, she hadn’t officially announced the results of the test, although her ex says he is not the baby daddy/

Anderson took to TikTok on Tuesday, October 29, to share his reaction to the pre-birth paternity test, saying that he was “sad” that he found out about the procedure through the media and that he believes Blanchard and Urker did it so they could sell the test results to the press.

“Now they’re probably gonna sell the results, surprise surprise, they already know. I put money that they already know who the baby daddy is,” he stated. “I just would have waited until the baby was born and make it a simple swab instead of having a procedure.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for her role in the 2016 murder of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.