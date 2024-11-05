Erin Napier Polled 71,000 of Her Fans Before Election — Results May Surprise You

Darian Lusk
Comments
Erin Napier Instagram
Erin Napier Instagram

Home Town

 More
Home Town - HGTV

Home Town where to stream

Home Town

Erin Napier




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rachael Ray on red carpet
1
Rachael Ray Opens Up About ‘Weird’ Marriage & Desire to ‘Move Forward’
jeopardy-11-4
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Polarizing Player Makes Crude Comment to Ken Jennings
Willie and Korie Robertson, At Home With the Robertsons
3
‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson Swoon Over New Grandchild — See Photos
Danny Amendola, Chandler Kinney, Joey Graziadei, Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, and Dwight Howard — 'Dancing With the Stars'
4
Who Will Make the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Finals? Cheryl Burke Breaks Down Remaining Couples
Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump
5
See Colbert’s Verdict on Trump’s Microphone Issues