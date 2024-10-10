[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1.]

JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) got the shock of his life when he found out his true parentage in Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4. After JJ and the Pogues got caught up in a mission for the very wealthy and mysterious Genrette family, JJ learned from his father Luke (Gary Weeks) that his real parents are the late Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff. JJ’s entire life has been built on a life, and Pankow told TV Insider that this revelation will shake JJ to his core moving forward.

Pankow acknowledged that JJ’s slate has been wiped clean, and he’s going to be dealing with an identity crisis in Part 2, which drops on November 7. “In a weird sense, that could give hope, and it could also be very daunting and be like, ‘Am I gonna find myself again?’ I think that’s kind of what Part 2 is all about for him. It’s that I need to find out actually who then am I?” he said.

Technically, this means JJ was born a Kook. He’s actually not a Pogue after all. “I think it’s hard for him to grapple with,” Pankow said before adding this question “Does that change anything?”

Despite his many misdeeds, Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) has become a fan favorite, due largely to Starkey’s performance. So could a Rafe redemption era be on the horizon? “I really don’t know,” Starkey said. The actor noted that Rafe is a “bit more jaded and callused. I think that informs the way he moves through the world now.”

In Part 1, Rafe stops by the Pogues’ surf shop and had a notable (but brief) conversation with Kiara (Madison Bailey). He stressed to Kie in Episode 5 that he is not her enemy, but is he being genuine?

“I also don’t know that,” Starkey told TV Insider. “I don’t know if he’s ever genuine in his approach to anything. Maybe he is? I’m not sure. But I think that’s what hopefully makes it exciting. I think there has to be some part of him that kind of yearns for deeper connection with people.”

The Pogues started out Season 4 Part 1 united, all living under one roof together. Dipping back into the G-game has the Pogues facing more danger than ever before and also new challenges.

“I think will life will always present opportunities to break things apart,” Chase Stokes said about the future of the Pogues. “These kids have found some form of stability for the first time in their lives and have created a home, and they’ve created sustainability. And that is quickly taken from them.”

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 1-5, Streaming Now, Netflix

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 6-10, November 7, Netflix