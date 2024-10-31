Death most festive befalls a quaint little town in Mistletoe Murders, the coziest Christmas mystery mashup made for the holidays. It’s a Christmystery!

“Stop it!” screams the absolutely effervescent Sarah Drew at the portmanteau. “I’m taking it. Christmas mystery…yes! It is so fun,” she continues. “This character…I’ve had more fun playing her than anything I’ve ever played.”

And she’s just as fun to watch. The Grey’s Anatomy alum stars in the six-episode series as Emily Lane, the seemingly sunny owner of a year-round Christmas shop named Under the Mistletoe. But beneath the surface, as we learn through Drew’s hilarious voice-overs, Emily is edgier than your typical Hallmark heroine: slightly sarcastic, sharply observant, and super savvy when it comes to solving murders. Basically, she’s a childless cat lady you don’t want to mess with!

“The first episode is so fantastic,” Drew says of her attraction to the project, which she likens to her beloved Veronica Mars. “And there’s the end of the first episode, your jaw is on the floor. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?!’ Then after I signed on, I got a whole document of Emily’s backstory, so I know everything. But you won’t even know [all of it] by the end of the first season, you’ll only know little bits and pieces. I mean, we hope this goes on and on so that we can expand on all this stuff.”

Whatever it is Emily is hiding, she’ll have to keep it from an impressive list of guest stars, which includes The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh, Degrassi icon Jake Epstein and Hallmark hunk Steven Lund (Baby, It’s Cold Inside). And of course, there is also Detective Sam Wilner (Peter Mooney), the hottest cop in this chilly town, who finds himself growing closer to (and more curious about) Emily as they reluctantly work together to crack a handful of homicides that rock Fletcher’s Grove over the holidays.

“The romance in this show is going to make your heart sing,” teases Drew. “I’m just telling you. It’s good stuff!”

Veronica Mars would be so proud.

Mistletoe Murders, Series Premiere, October 31, Hallmark+