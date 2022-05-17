The next Yellowstone prequel has cast its stars.

Paramount+ has announced that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will star in the highly-anticipated next installment in the world of Yellowstone from Taylor Sheridan, an origin story with the working title of 1932. It is set to debut on the streaming service in December.

The series will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. We’ll have to wait to see if we get any flashbacks to those Duttons on Yellowstone, as we did with 1883‘s James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill); scheduling might be a factor. (Production on Season 5 of the Paramount Network drama has started.)

1883 had a record-breaking performance, becoming the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally. Sheridan also received a Writers Guild of America Awards nomination for his work on the pilot episode. Yellowstone had a record-breaking Season 4 run, with an average of 11 million total viewers, and recently received its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards nominations.

See Also Hot to Trot: The Duttons of the 'Yellowstone' Universe The wealthy Montana-dwelling cattle clan of cocreator Taylor Sheridan's Western generational sagas has landed on our 2022 Hot List.

This upcoming prequel is just one of several shows from Sheridan still coming to Paramount Network and Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown is returning for its second season, while there are the debuts of Lioness, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and Land Man to look forward to.

1932 (working title) is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions,

1932 (working title), Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+