Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard: Big News About Baby Daddy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is ready to set the record straight regarding the father of her unborn child. Blanchard will undergo a paternity test at some point this week, TMZ reported on Monday (October 28). Previously, the reality star has said that she wouldn’t take a test until after her baby is born.

According to the outlet, the reality TV star is steadfast in her conviction that her boyfriend, Ken Urker, is the father. However, wants the test to give the public some closure, as well as her estranged ex-husband Ryan Anderson. This way, everyone, including him, will know he is not the father, and Urker is.

The outlet shared that Anderson has not been notified of the test. This is because she does not need her ex’s DNA to confirm that Urker is the father, only his DNA. She’s “confident” it’s the latter, TMZ, noted, and if not, the results will come up as a zero percent match.

Blanchard will reportedly take one test before her baby daughter arrives and another after she is born in January 2025. According to the American Pregnancy Association, a pre-natal paternity test costs between $400 to $2,000, and a test after birth costs between $150 and $200. Blanchard, reportedly paying for both through a local company, wants to get a test that is admissible in court, but whether the court uses it is up to their discretion.

Blanchard, who announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video on July 9 and the gender a month later, has always claimed that her former fiancé (now boyfriend), Urker, is the father of the baby girl she is expecting. However, there is a requirement to undertake a paternity test due to Louisiana state law because Blanchard and Anderson are still legally married.

While Blanchard and Anderson (whom she wed in prison) split in April, they are still going through divorce proceedings. Therefore, according to Louisiana state law, Anderson would be listed as the father on the birth certificate if the baby is born before their divorce is finalized.

Thus, Blanchard is having the test done before giving birth, since this is only way to officially change who is listed as the birth father in court before her bundle of joy is born. The hope is that she and Urker can move on and become happy parents by law.

In August, Anderson was the first person to request a DNA test, taking to TikTok and sharing he wanted to take the test himself.

“I don’t have a choice,” Anderson said in the video. “I hate being in this situation… I have to take a DNA test for court. The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.” At the time, it was reported that the pair decided to wait because the post-birth paternity test is less expensive.

In July, Blanchard responded to a comment on her YouTube video where a user had questioned the timeline of her pregnancy.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30, conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER,” she wrote.