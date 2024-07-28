Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Boyfriend Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard turned 33 on Saturday, July 27, and celebrated the day with Ken Urker, her boyfriend and former fiancé.

“Birthday dinner @kenurker,” the star of Lifetime’s Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up wrote on Instagram on Saturday, sharing photos of herself and Urker and adding a red heart emoji.

Saturday was also the first time in several years Blanchard celebrated a birthday out of prison. In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee, who falsely claimed that Blanchard suffered from multiple medical issues.

At the time of her legal case, Blanchard’s defense attorney contended that she was the victim of abuse and that Dee Dee had the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which made her invent medical crises and subject Blanchard to unnecessary medical treatments, as CBS News reported.

In December 2023, Blanchard was paroled after seven years in prison. “I’m ready for freedom,” she told People in a pre-parole interview. “No one will ever hear me say I’m proud of what I did or I’m glad that she’s dead. I’m not proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Three months after her release, Blanchard filed for divorce from estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married in July 2022. Around the same time, she was spotted out with Urker, to whom she was previously engaged.

And in a YouTube Q&A this June, Blanchard said she was the happiest that she has ever been.

“I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love,” she said. “I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart.”

Then, earlier this month, came more news: Blanchard told YouTube followers she’s expecting her first child with Urker in January 2025.

“This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” she said at the time.