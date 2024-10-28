‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Say Show Has Lost its Magic & ‘Doesn’t Feel the Same’

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Has Jeopardy! lost its magic? Some fans certainly think so, saying that the long-running game show “doesn’t feel the same as it used to” after 41 seasons on the air.

A user of the Jeopardy! Reddit forum posed the question on Sunday, October 27, writing, “Ever since season 37 ended, Jeopardy! hasn’t felt the same. The categories are weird, the vibe isn’t there, and the tournaments are boring and repetitive. Let me know your thoughts.”

The reaction was split, with some commenters agreeing with the original poster and others defending the show. One common criticism was that the tournament overload of the past couple of years has killed some viewers’ enthusiasm. Jeopardy! went into tournament mode last year due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

“I stopped watching when they started all the tournaments,” wrote one commenter. “It was so boring. I wish they had put Jeopardy on repeat during the writers strike rather than air tournaments that lasted twice as long as the strike. I like new contestants not same old ones.”

However, that same user later said they’ve since started “watching and enjoying it again.”

Another blamed the “weird” vibe on the recent string of super champions. A super champion is a contestant who wins ten games or more; in recent years, Jeopardy! has seen a number of super-champs, including the likes of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Cris Pannullo, Adriana Harmeyer, and Ray Lalonde.

“I feel like it’s all about the quest for the next “super champion” – not as interesting to me as people with different, sometimes interesting or just regular backgrounds competing. I never missed a night, now sometimes I do,” wrote the Reddit user.

Another added, “I also think that there is something off because my interest in the show is significantly diminished. I cannot define what is off; it could be me or the show, but it has taken effect.” They later noted, “If I had to pick a time period it would be during the perpetual, pointless tournament.”

“The questions are a bit different in agree. I really think it’s the quality of contestants as well. But I think Ken is doing a great job and the best out there to fill those big shoes that Alex [Trebek] left,” said another.

“Yes my husband and I have watched for years. The categories are not great and really tired of all the pop culture. We don’t mind one or two but sometimes it’s half the categories. The whole vibe feels off. Maybe they need new writers because it’s just not as enjoyable anymore,” added one viewer.

Another responded, “I wouldn’t say that I’m not enjoying it anymore, but I have noticed that literature categories that I used to be able to run most of the time are now filled with books/series that I haven’t read and therefor know very little about. I’ve just thought of it as my getting older and the writers getting younger.”

“There seem to be more weird artificial pun categories like “triple before and after almost rhyming hip hop superheroes”. Bring back Potent Potables and Those Darn Etruscans,” said another.

“I think it’s different than Alex’s days and there was that long tournament period as well as the weird host tryouts, and split hosting so it’s been different for awhile. I’m personally loving Ken’s wit and onstage comfort so I’m happy with the current state of things,” wrote another.

Jeopardy! has undergone several changes in the past few years, including the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek, the ousting of former producer and brief host Mike Richards, the hiring of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik to share hosting duties (Bialik was let go in December 2023), and the arrival of new exec producer Michael Davies.

Perhaps evidence of this audience fatigue comes in the ratings, which have recently seen Ryan Seacrest‘s Wheel of Fortune overtake Jeopardy! as TV’s No. 1 most-watched entertainment program.

Despite the numerous changes and some viewers’ complaints, others are still very much enjoying the show.

“Idk I thought season 40 was amazing, and season 41 seems like it’s just as good,” wrote one fan.

“Ken’s “lotta zither” comment this week had me dying of laughter. Nobody will ever replace Alex, but Kens great,” said another.

Another added, “Lots of lamentations about Alex and the show not being the same, and while I liked it when he was on, the show is about the game, deep and broad knowledge, and the contestants. Ken had a shaky start but there is no truer offspring of the show and he is proving why Alex wanted him as a successor. Look forward, not back.”

What do you think? Has Jeopardy! lost its magic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.