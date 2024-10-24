‘The Love Boat’ Singer Jack Jones Dead at 86 — Fans Pay Tribute

Darian Lusk
Comments
jack-jones
CBS

The Love Boat

 More

Jack Jones, who lit up living rooms across America for decades as an actor and hitmaker, but was undoubtedly best known for singing the theme song to ABC’s The Love Boat (1977-1986), died on Wednesday, October 23.

Jones lost a two-year battle with leukemia at a hospital near his Coachella Valley, California, home. His death was confirmed by his family to KESQ News Channel 3. He was 86 years old.

Born into a showbiz family in Hollywood, California in 1938 — his mother an actress, his father a singer — Jones struck fame of his own as a bossa-nova-style singer. His classic songs included 1962’s “Lollipops and Roses” and 1964’s “Wives and Lovers,” composed by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, which both won Grammy awards. He also sang “The Race Is On,” “The Impossible Dream,” and many more.

However, it was the theme song for the opening titles of The Love Boat that made Jones a household name. The song, which was aptly titled “Love Boat,” became so popular that he released it as a single in 1979. It brought him a cameo as a lounge singer in 1982’s Airplane II: The Sequel and he has a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Jones performed The Love Boat theme for seven of the classic cruise-ship-set series’ eight seasons. Diannoe Warwick rearranged the song and performed it for the last season.

Jones was also no stranger to variety TV. He performed on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, The Dick Cavett Show, The Steve Allen Show, The Andy Williams Show, and The Carol Burnett Show. Jones also guest-starred on game shows like Password and series like Police Woman, McMillan & Wife, and, naturally, The Love Boat.

Fans took to social media after the news broke mourning the tremendous loss and recalling fond memories of his music.

 

 

 

Original 'Tarzan' TV Actor Ron Ely Dead at 86 — Fans Pay Tribute
Related

Original 'Tarzan' TV Actor Ron Ely Dead at 86 — Fans Pay Tribute

After The Love Boat, he continued performing across the country and he celebrated his 80th birthday in fanfare with a concert of his greatest hits at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California.

Jones was married six times and is survived by his wife, Eleonara, his daughters Crystal and Nicole, stepdaughters Nicole and Colette, and three grandchildren.

The Love Boat - ABC

The Love Boat where to stream

The Love Boat

Jack Jones




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
jeopardy-10-23
1
The Kid from ‘Bad Santa’ Has Nightmare on ‘Jeopardy!’
Ant Anstead and Christina Haack
2
Christina Haack’s Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Accused of Fraud as Business Files for Bankruptcy
Todd Chrisley
3
Todd Chrisley Gets Fired From His Job at Prison Chapel
Rome Cooney in 'Survivor' Season 47
4
Jeff Probst Says a ‘Survivor’ 47 Player Is Getting Season 50 Invite
Caroline Manzo and Dina Manzo attend the First Annual Jones New York power lunch at The Campbell Apartment on September 23, 2010 in New York City.
5
‘RHONJ’ Star Dina Manzo’s Daughter Breaks Decade of Silence Over ‘Staggering Betrayal’ of Family Amid Ex-Stepfather’s Sentencing