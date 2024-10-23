Original ‘Tarzan’ TV Actor Ron Ely Dead at 86 — Fans Pay Tribute

Ron Ely, best known for playing the lead in the NBC series Tarzan from 1966 to 1968, has died at the age of 86.

His death was shared by his daughter, Kirsten Ely, with Fox News Digital on Wednesday (October 23). He reportedly died of natural causes.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my dad,” she shared in a statement posted to Instagram. “My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person – there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him.”

Ely was the first to portray the Lord of the Jungle for television. He starred in 57 episodes of the series and in two movies adapted from that series. He nabbed the role in 1966 after playing supporting roles in films such as South Pacific.

During the filming of Tarzan, Ely famously performed almost all of his own stunts.

Ely was born in Texas and was offered the role after his predecessor, former NFL player Mike Henry, quit over what he alleged were unsafe working conditions. These involved an incident where he was bitten by a chimpanzee. Henry went on to sue the network. Ely said he was then handed the gig on the spot.

“I met with [producers] on a Monday, and when they offered me the role, I thought, ‘No way do I want to step into that bear trap. You do Tarzan and you are stamped for life.’ Was I ever right!” he said to Express in 2013. “But my agent convinced me it was a quality show and was going to work. So on the [next] Friday I was on a plane to Brazil to shoot the first episode.”

The show, which also filmed in Central America and Mexico, brought the actor massive success and he went on to star in more TV, films, and other on-screen gigs from there. Ely also hosted the Miss America pageant in 1980 and 1981 and the game show Face the Music.

His other acting roles included additional Tarzan and Superman-related projects (no surprise given his stature at six-foot-four) continuing into the 1990s.

Tributes have poured in from fans on social media as news broke where many fondly recalled the star from his Tarzan days.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Ron Ely, a favorite Tarzan actor. I watched the show as a kid, and have enjoyed it many times over the years. Rest well, sir,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Ron Ely. I watched Tarzan every Sunday as a kid. My favorite Tarzan,” wrote another.

Ely had no regrets when the series ended after just two years. “Quite frankly, I don’t know that I could have even done anymore,” he admitted to Express. “I was mentally and physically worn out. At the very least I would have needed a few months to recover. My body was a wreck. I had so many muscle pulls and tears and busted shoulders, wrists and bones. Every part of me had been hurt.”

Ely was married twice. In 2019, his second wife, former Miss Florida Valerie Lundeen Ely, 62, was stabbed to death in their Santa Barbara-area home by their son, Cameron, 30, who deputies found outside the house and fatally shot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He is survived by Kristen, and his other daughter, Kaitland.