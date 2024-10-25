The Fly Team is heading to Portugal to look for a missing teen in the October 29 episode of FBI: International—and it will bring a couple of challenges.

In “Nothing Sudden About it,” when an American teenager disappears from a beach party during her senior year trip to Portugal, the Fly Team heads up the search, which is further complicated by the missing teen’s parents’ differing opinions. But that won’t be the only thing the agents must contend with.

“Anytime when the team goes to another country, you’re out of your jurisdiction, you have to work with local law enforcement and there’s a language barrier, and you’re kind of a fish out of water, and you don’t know how far you can take things before you get kicked out or local law enforcement says, ‘You’re out of here You’re in over your head,'” Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays new team boss Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, tells TV Insider. “That’s usually what the trickiness is for the team.”

With this case, there’s also “some personal stuff going on. Vo [Vinessa Vidotto] has an interesting personal connection to that case. There’s similarities and some talking points for her in her past that she brings up regarding that case,” he adds.

Soffer’s Wes was introduced in the premiere and went to Budapest after a case in Los Angeles (during which his partner was killed) took him overseas. Vo, with whom he has a past—he trained her—suggested he take over as the new team leader, and it became official in Episode 2. Because of that history, Vo is “kind of his only emotional support system right now,” Soffer explains, but he is opening up to the rest of the team and continuing to settle in.

“There’s lines even recently where he is like, he’s finally unpacking,” Soffer notes. “He showed up and he just got right to work and that’s what he’s focused on, so much so that he’s living out of a box.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS