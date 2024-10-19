‘Today’ Stars Hoda, Savannah & Jenna Share Rare Family Photos After Taylor Swift Concert

Today hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager had an “Enchanted” time with their kids at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 18 — and they posted pics from the event, offering a rare glimpse at their families.

Along for the ride were Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children, Charley, 7, and Vale, 10; Kotb’s two children, Haley Joy, 7, and Hope Catherine, 5; and Bush Hager’s two daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy Louise, 9.

Also at the concert were Today news anchor Craig Melvin’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their daughter, Sybil.

Kotb wore a sports jersey adorned with the name “Swift” and the number “89,” a nod to the pop star’s birth year and her album 1989. Guthrie and Feldman, meanwhile, dressed in shirts decorated with references to Swift’s song “All Too Well” — hers read, “I was there, I was there,” and his read, “Knows every song (all too well).”

Guthrie also posted an Instagram video of herself and Bush Hager singing along to “All Too Well” during the show. And in an Instagram Stories update, Guthrie revealed that the Today contingent weathered rainy conditions at the concert.

Swift is wrapping up the blockbuster Eras Tour, which she launched more than a year and a half ago. After additional shows in Miami on Saturday and Sunday nights, all Swift has left are shows in New Orleans, Louisiana; Indianapolis, Indiana; Toronto, Ontario; and Vancouver, British Columbia, where she’ll play the last concert on December 8.

Already, the Eras Tour — a three-and-a-half hour spectacle featuring songs from each of Swift’s 11 studio albums — has become the first concert tour to hit $1 billion in ticket sales. And Pollstar projects the tour will eventually top $2 billion — thanks, in small part, to the Today family.