Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Backstage with Springsteen, Brotherly Banter on ‘Tracker,’ A New Era in ‘Penguin’s’ Gotham

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Special 7/6c

SATURDAY: Cleveland will be rocking when a stellar group of music legends are canonized into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an impressive list featuring Cher, Mary J. Blige, Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner and A Tribe Called Quest, with Dionne Warwick, Jimmy Buffett, MC5 and Motown songwriter Norman Whitfield saluted for Musical Excellence. The guest list of performers and presenters at the livestreamed ceremony includes James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Roger Daltrey, Slash, The Roots, Demi Lovato, Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Chesney, and many more. A highlights special will air on ABC later this year.

ABC

Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets

Special 10/9c

SUNDAY: More rock greatness when Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos hits the road with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band for a special filmed over several months of the musicians’ recent tour. Interviews conducted during the Washington, D.C. leg of Springsteen’s tour and at the Toronto Film Festival focus on the Boss’s long career and health challenges he and wife Patti Scialfa have faced. The special serves as a curtain-raiser for the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, premiering Friday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Tracker

8/7c

SUNDAY: Having mastered the skill of brotherly banter on Supernatural, Jensen Ackles returns to the hit procedural as cocky Russell Shaw, brother of lone wolf Colter (Justin Hartley), in an episode that feels like a lost episode from The X-Files. It begins when Colter is enlisted by a concerned daughter to find her dad, who’s become obsessed by UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and wanders too close to a Department of Defense black-ops site. When Colter suffers the same mysterious fate and goes off the grid, Reenie (Fiona Rene) alerts Russell, and the search is on.

HBO

The Penguin

9/8c

SUNDAY: “It’s a new era in Gotham,” notes an observer to the apocalyptic Falcone massacre contrived by the ruthless and vengeful Sofia (the riveting Cristin Milioti) in this brutal crime drama. “One family down, one to go,” gloats Oz “The Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell), as he attempts to subvert both the Falcone and Maroni operations and take control of the Bliss drug trade. Won’t be easy, with Sofia making overtures to her enemies in a crusade against turncoat Oz. When approached by her psychiatrist to check on her unstable mental state, she quips, “I think we’re past the point of analysis, don’t you?” It would probably be fatal to argue.

AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

9/8c

SUNDAY: In a pivotal episode of the horror-show spinoff, an imprisoned Daryl (Norman Reedus) and an imperiled Carol (Melissa McBride) shift gears into comic-book superhero mode when they’re caught in the chaos of Genet’s (Anne Charrier) siege on The Nest. Both sides of the conflict have an ultimate goal: find young prophet Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi).

Johann Wall / Hallmark Media

Holiday Crashers

Movie Premiere 8/7c

The Yule Log: Christmas is in the air with a surge of holiday movies. In Hallmark Channel’s Holiday Crashers romcom (Saturday, 8/7c), Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniella Monet are Toni and Bri, card-shop employees who create fake identities to crash exclusive parties, with Toni mistaken as a lawyer when they attend a corporate Christmas retreat. On Sunday, Hallmark presents Scouting for Christmas (8/7c), with Tamera Mowry-Housley as a divorced single-mom realtor torn between a helpful baker (Carlo Marks) and her ex (James Paladino).

Great American Family’s A Vintage Christmas (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Merritt Patterson as a preservationist who clashes with a developer (Christopher Russell) with plans to tear down a historic post office. Also on GAF: A Christmas Castle Proposal (Sunday, 8/7c), with Rhiannon Fish as a commoner who brings her family to Torovia to spend the holidays with her intended, Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke).

