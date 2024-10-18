‘Poppa’s House’ BTS Preview Reveals First Look at Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Character (VIDEO)

Poppa’s House has a merry band of comedy legends in its cast, and we’re not just talking about Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wendy Raquel Robinson of The Game, The Steve Harvey Show, Martin, and more was previously announced as a recurring guest star in the new CBS sitcom, but her character hasn’t been seen until now. Robinson is seen in character as Catherine in a behind-the-scenes preview of the Poppa’s House debut season, above.

Wayans Sr. stars as Poppa, a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced man who has his point of view challenged at work when Ivy (Essence Atkins), a new female cohost, is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, Junior (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband to Nina (Tetona Jackson).

Robinson plays Poppa’s ex-wife and Junior’s mother, Catherine. While she’s only briefly shown in the BTS teaser above, she tells the cameras that Poppa’s House features a lot of improv and is a “comedy masterclass.”

The video starts with the cast laughing during a table read, followed by tons of footage from filming the episodes — the first of which debuts this Monday, October 21 at 8:30/7:30c.

“Poppa’s House is about a happily divorced man who enjoys solitude, and then his son moves in next door with his family and just upends everything that he’s created,” Wayans Jr. reveals in the clip. Jackson, who plays Junior’s wife, Nina, then appears with Atkins as she talks about the “special” nature of having the father-son duo at the series’ center.

“There’s something so special about them being father and son in real life,” she says. “They bring so much of that to the screen.” As Atkins later adds, “This is extra special because we’re actually working with a family.” The family bonds extend behind the camera, too. Wayans family members work on the series behind the scenes.

“In real life, our language that we speak to each other is comedy,” Wayans Sr. says with his son by his side. Geoffrey Owens, who plays Nina’s father, J.J., then pipes in and says that the set is “the most affectionate, supportive, encouraging environment I’ve ever been on.”

Get a peek at the laughs to come in the full Poppa’s House Season 1 preview, above.

Poppa’s House, Series Premiere, Monday, October 21, 8:30/7:30c, CBS