There’s a new Dr. John Watson coming to TV screens this winter, and we’re already sold!

Morris Chestnut steps into the titular role in Watson, one of CBS’ new midseason shows, and the network has announced that the new medical mystery drama will premiere following the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 26 at approximately 10/9c (pending post-game coverage). Check out a first-look photo of Chestnut as Watson above.

Watson will also be available to stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers via the feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service and on demand; Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch it the following day.

Following its premiere, Watson will begin airing its regular time period on Sunday, February 16 at 10/9c. (CBS did something similar with the premieres on Matlock and The Summit this fall.)

Watson picks up six months after the death of the titular character’s fried and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Chestnut’s Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders, but his old life isn’t done with him—Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is described as “a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.”

The cast of Watson also includes Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes.

Watson is produced by CBS Studios. Craig Sweeny wrote the premiere episode and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Chestnut; Sallie Patrick; Larry Teng; Shäron Moalem MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment; and Brian Morewitz. Teng also directed the first two episodes.

What are you hoping to see from this adaptation featuring such iconic characters? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 10/9c, CBS