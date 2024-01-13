11 Actors Who Took on the Role of Watson, With or Without Sherlock Holmes

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Morris Chestnut, Jude Law, Lucy Liu
Chestnut: Diondre Jones, Law: Alex Bailey/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection, Liu: CBS

Choosing a favorite Dr. Watson is anything but elementary, since many film and TV stars have played Sherlock Holmes’ companion and crime-solving colleague so memorably over the decades.

And now we have a new contender: Rosewood and The Resident alum Morris Chestnut will play the Arthur Conan Doyle character in a new CBS series, as you’ll read below.

Scroll down to see some of the actors who played Watson before him (and be sure to check out our gallery of Sherlock Holmes actors, too).

Nigel Bruce as John Watson and Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes in 'The Hound of the Baskervilles'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nigel Bruce

This actor (left), also known for his work in Hitchcock films, played Watson in more than a dozen films opposite Basil Rathbone as Holmes, starting with 1939’s The Hound of the Baskervilles and ending with 1946’s Dressed to Kill.

Christopher Plummer as Sherlock Holmes and James Mason as John Watson in 'Murder by Decree'
Avco Embassy/Courtesy: Everett Collection

James Mason

Mason (right), a three-time Oscar nominee, portrayed the character in the 1979 film Murder by Decree, which had Watson and Christopher Plummer’s Holmes hunting the infamous serial killer Jack the Ripper.

David Burke as John Watson and Jeremy Brent as Sherlock Holmes in 'The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes,' Jeremy Brent as Sherlock Holmes and Edward Hardwicke as John Watson in 'The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes'
Granada Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection

David Burke & Edward Hardwicke

As the British network ITV aired four Sherlock Holmes series between 1984 and 1994, these two actors played Watson, and Jeremy Brett played Holmes. When Burke left the project for a Royal Shakespeare Company gig, he encouraged pal Hardwicke to audition.

Michael Caine as Sherlock Holmes and Ben Kingsley as John Watson in 'Without a Clue'
Orion Pictures/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Ben Kingsley

After he won an Academy Award for 1982’s Gandhi, Kingsley (right) starred in the 1988 comedy film Without a Clue. In this case, though, Kingsley’s Watson was the real detective, and Michael Caine’s Holmes was just a prop.

Jude Law as John Watson in 'Sherlock Holmes'
Alex Bailey/Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jude Law

Robert Downey Jr. played the titular detective and Law played his sidekick in the 2009 film Sherlock Holmes and the 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which collectively grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as John Watson in 'Sherlock'
Colin Hutton/BBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Martin Freeman

Freeman (right) won an Emmy costarring with Benedict Cumberbatch in Sherlock, the BBC’s modern-day remake of Conan Doyle’s stories, airing from 2010 to 2017. (And some viewers believed Holmes and Watson’s relationship wasn’t just professional.)

Lucy Liu as Joan Watson in 'Elementary'
Patrick Eccelsine/CBS

Lucy Liu

This A-list action star presented a gender-flipped version of the character in CBS’ Elementary — which aired between 2012 and 2019 — with producers asserting that her Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller’s Holmes would never have more than a “bromance.”

John C. Reilly as John Watson and Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes in 'Holmes & Watson'
Columbia/Courtesy: Everett Collection

John C. Reilly

Neither critics nor viewers appreciated 2018’s Holmes & Watson, which had Will Ferrell as Holmes and Reilly (left), his frequent collaborator, as Watson. The parody earned the Razzie for Worst Picture, and Reilly took the “prize” for Worst Supporting Actor.

Himesh Patel as John Watson in 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix

Himesh Patel

Patel has a mid-credits cameo in 2022’s Enola Holmes 2 — the second Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Henry Cavill’s Holmes — with his Watson showing up on the doorstep of 221B Baker Street as a new flatmate.

Morris Chestnut
Diondre Jones

Morris Chestnut

Chestnut has signed up to play the lead role in CBS’ upcoming Watson, a “medical show with a strong investigative spine,” which follows Watson’s medical career and his interactions with the villain Moriarty after the death of Holmes.

Dressed to Kill (1946)

Enola Holmes 2

Holmes & Watson

Murder by Decree

Sherlock

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

Watson

Ben Kingsley

David Burke

Edward Hardwicke

Himesh Patel

James Mason

John C. Reilly

Jude Law

Lucy Liu

Martin Freeman

Morris Chestnut

Nigel Bruce

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Hayes at a Days Of Our Lives: 50 Years Book Signing In Detroit
1
Veteran ‘Days’ Star Bill Hayes Dies at 98
Max Thieriot as Bode on 'Fire Country'
2
‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek Reveals Time Jump for Season 2
Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
3
‘Chicago Fire’ Boss Talks Severide’s Return and Stellaride Issues
Ferrell, Brandon Rogers, Mitchell Kolinsky, and Nathan Smothers in 'Farmer Wants a Wife' - Season 2
4
See First Photos of ‘FWAW’ Farmers Together in Season 2
'The Bear,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' are among Matt Roush's Emmys 2023 comedy predictions
5
Our Critic’s Emmy Predictions for the Comedy Categories