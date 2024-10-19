One of the most enjoyable parts about the world that has been built out from FBI—Tuesday nights on CBS have the original and two spinoffs, International and Most Wanted—is the ease with which there are crossovers. Early on in the new seasons, that’s continuing.

FBI‘s Alana De La Garza appears in the October 22 episode of Most Wanted (see exclusive photos here). John Boyd (Scola on FBI) and Shantel VanSanten (Nina on Most Wanted) will continue to appear on each other’s shows due to their crossover romance. But what about another three-show crossover?

“That is something that is always discussed every year, and while we haven’t gotten to the exact place for that yet, it’s always something we try to do, we want to do,” Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins tells TV Insider. “They’re very challenging to produce because you’ve got to wrangle three shows, three casts, three crews, but they work all day. And so yes, we are looking at doing that, but it’s not going to be ’til the spring.”

FBI showrunner Mike Weiss echoed the sentiment (after joking with Boyd if he’d been called to go to Paris yet).

“I see them down the hall, and they’re always asking who’s available. And I’m like, ‘You’ve got their phone numbers,'” Weiss says. “I think the great thing about having International is we do have this opportunity for people to find themselves in Portugal or Rome or whatever, which is always a delightful catnip, I think, for the actors. But no, we haven’t yet figured out exactly how much crossing over there’s going to be, but we know we love doing it. And it’s kind of an amazing thing about the Wolf family. I mean, everyone’s fantastic. Everyone is great and collaborative and it’s a really fun thing to be able to do these moments where characters exist in this whole universe that’s bigger than any one show. It’s a treat.”

What would you want to see in the next three-show crossover, whenever (or if) it happens? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBIs, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS