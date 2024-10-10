It’s not going to take long for at least a mini crossover of the FBIs this season. FBI‘s Alana De La Garza appears as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille on FBI: Most Wanted in the second episode of the sixth season, airing October 22, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look and details!

In “Varsity Blues,” the Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora (Caroline Harris) feels Ray (Edwin Hodge) and his father (Steven Williams) are putting too much pressure on Caleb (Ja’Siah Young). Check out the photos above and below to see Isobel with the team as well as the Fugitive Task Force during the investigation. This will be De La Garza’s 13th episode of Most Wanted.

“That is one of the great things about the FBI world is that we can do that. And I love Alana, who I’ve actually worked with before. We did a pilot together before she was on FBI. She’s great,” executive producer David Hudgins tells us. “So every chance we can, we want to bring her in and we want to make her feel like—in my head, these people all work in the same building. They do work in the same building. And so it’s very easy and seamless to have her come in and she’s always great.”

He continues, “And so between that and the setup we have now with Nina [Shantel VanSanten] being on our show, but also dating Scola [John Boyd], who’s on the other show, we’ve got some crossover there coming as well in the Nina story. So I just think it’s kind of unique about these franchises that we have the ability to do that and it works well within the conceit of the show because they are all right there.”

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS