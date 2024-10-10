‘FBI: Most Wanted’ First Look: Alana De La Garza Crosses Over in Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Episode 2
Exclusive
Mark Schafer/CBS

It’s not going to take long for at least a mini crossover of the FBIs this season. FBI‘s Alana De La Garza appears as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille on FBI: Most Wanted in the second episode of the sixth season, airing October 22, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look and details!

In “Varsity Blues,” the Fugitive Task Force is called in to hunt down a missing teen from New Jersey who has a connection to a classmate’s recent suicide. Meanwhile, Cora (Caroline Harris) feels Ray (Edwin Hodge) and his father (Steven Williams) are putting too much pressure on Caleb (Ja’Siah Young). Check out the photos above and below to see Isobel with the team as well as the Fugitive Task Force during the investigation. This will be De La Garza’s 13th episode of Most Wanted

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Episode 2 "Varsity Blues"

Mark Schafer/CBS

“That is one of the great things about the FBI world is that we can do that. And I love Alana, who I’ve actually worked with before. We did a pilot together before she was on FBI. She’s great,” executive producer David Hudgins tells us. “So every chance we can, we want to bring her in and we want to make her feel like—in my head, these people all work in the same building. They do work in the same building. And so it’s very easy and seamless to have her come in and she’s always great.”

Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 6 Episode 2 "Varsity Blues"

Mark Schafer/CBS

He continues, “And so between that and the setup we have now with Nina [Shantel VanSanten] being on our show, but also dating Scola [John Boyd], who’s on the other show, we’ve got some crossover there coming as well in the Nina story. So I just think it’s kind of unique about these franchises that we have the ability to do that and it works well within the conceit of the show because they are all right there.”

'FBI: Most Wanted' First Look: See How Remy's New Relationship Is Going (PHOTOS)
Related

'FBI: Most Wanted' First Look: See How Remy's New Relationship Is Going (PHOTOS)

What do you enjoy most about these mini crossovers? What are you hoping to see more when it comes to the FBIs? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS

FBI - CBS

FBI where to stream

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

FBI: Most Wanted where to stream

FBI

FBI: Most Wanted

Alana De La Garza

David Hudgins

Dylan McDermott

Edwin Hodge

Keisha Castle-Hughes

Shantel VanSanten




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Scott Reeves on 'General Hospital '
1
Scott Reeves Returning to ‘GH’ After 11 Years: ‘It Was Like Coming Home’
'Jeopardy!' October 8, 2024 episode
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Debate Power Player’s ‘Unforgivable’ Wager
Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum in Bargain Block New Orleans
3
‘Bargain Block’ Stars Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Get Candid About Their Big Easy Gamble
drew-carey-the-price-is-right
4
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Pulls Off ‘Speediest Win Ever’
Yolanda and Kim on Wheel of Fortune
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Baffles Fans After $100,000 Bonus Round Loss