Married at First Sight‘s Season 18 premiere is upon us and in anticipation of the Chicago-set chapter’s arrival we have an exclusive first look at wedding prep for groom-to-be Thomas.

In the first look clip, above, Thomas prepares for his nuptials with his mystery bride, Camille, sharing an emotional reunion with his biological mother and the mother who adopted him. “I’ve known my biological mom for about seven years, but I never thought I’d see my biological mom and the mother that raised me in the same room together,” Thomas says.

“I truly feel blessed to have all these people on my side and supporting me and there’s a calming feeling having your people here,” he adds.

As Thomas sits down next to his twin brother Tim and their moms, his biological mother says with tears in her eyes, “It’s a dream… to meet my sons again was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. And I thank you for everything that you’ve done,” she adds, turning to the boys’ adoptive mom.

“You don’t owe me no thank you, honey. I love you too,” the other mother says before the women share a hug as Thomas and Tim look on with tears welling in their own eyes. And if this is just the pre-wedding festivities we can only imagine how emotional the ceremony itself will be.

As mentioned, above, Season 18 of Married at First Sight takes viewers to Chicago where plenty of drama is set to unfold as five couples go through the reality show’s social experiment to reach Decision Day.

Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the sneak peek clip, above, and stay tuned as Married at First Sight returns with its biggest season yet on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 18 Premiere, Tuesday, October 15th, 8 pm ET/PT, Lifetime