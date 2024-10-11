Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The “Hot Topics” got particularly fiery during Friday’s (October 11) edition of The View.

The quintet of cohosts — this time, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — chose to start the day out by discussing former President Barack Obama‘s recent speech during a campaign rally for Kamala Harris in which he delivered several major digs at Donald Trump.

For Behar, the chat started as lively enough as she described herself as doing “a happy dance” while watching Obama’s rally and all the “shade.”

From there, the conversation got a bit more serious and substantial as Griffin got into the details of what demographics she thinks Harris needs to shore up to win in November, and Hostin weighed in with her take on the same matter. Then, Navarro compared Obama’s speech to the Harris campaign “releasing the Kraken” and praised his cadence and comedic timing as “incredibly effective.” However, she also argued that Harris needs to champion herself to each of the demographics at play in the electorate.

By the first break, the conversation was spirited enough but not especially testy. After the first commercial series, though, things got a little feisty between some of the cohosts.

Haines started the back half of the discussion by saying that she thought the election all came down to a matter of “heart” and “integrity” and that people need to vote for the candidate with the moral high ground.

Behar didn’t seem too impressed with that assessment, however, and said, “Well, good luck” before praising Obama’s work on the trail: “The guy comes out of —- basically he’s retired…” Before she could finish her sentence, though, Navarro quickly interjected with, “No he’s not.” Amid some crosstalk, Navarro added, “He’s producing movies, winning awards,” and Behar then snapped at her by saying, “I mean from politics. You know what I mean. Stop pretending that you don’t know what I mean.”

Behar then went on to finish her initial thought, and things calmed down a bit as the discussion continued with the panelists. Soon, though, the point Haines was making came up again, and the cohosts sparred over whether character is truly decisive with voters; Behar encouraged a discussion of the issues rather than heart to stop people from voting against themselves, while Griffin argued that there is something to what Haines was saying.

Navarro had the last word on the subject by saying, “I always say right now is a binary choice, and you have somebody with a good heart, and you have somebody with no heart.”

Behar must not have liked that conclusion very much, though, because she summoned up the next pause by saying bluntly, “Okay, well, I’m going to be a b**** right now. We’ll be right back.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC