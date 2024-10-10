‘The View’ Hosts Draw Gasps With Reaction to Trump ‘Dumb Women’ Comments

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The hosts of The View wasted no time in responding to Donald Trump‘s latest comments about them. On Thursday’s (October 10) episode, the quintet — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — walked out to the tune of Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” for a very specific reason. Goldberg immediately took the liberty of explaining that song choice by saying, “It’s one of the words that You Know Who used when he was talking about me in particular.”

She was referencing Trump’s comments at a Pennsylvania rally on Wednesday in which he claimed he’d hired Goldberg to perform stand-up comedy, but her routine was “filthy, dirty, disgusting.” He’d previously referred to the cohosts of The View as “dumb women on the show” after they hosted Kamala Harris earlier in the week.

“As it turns out, I was filthy and stand on that,” Goldberg said in response. “And you knew that when you hired me to headline at your casino, which I might continued to play at had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you?… You hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”

Hostin then decided to speak up next, saying she had a “legal note” to offer, which was anything but: “Donald Trump, I’d like to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I’m so appreciative,” she said, earning uproarious applause from the studio audience.

As her speech continued, the crowd’s laughter soon gave way to audible gasps of shock, as she said with a smirk, “Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this. And again, I’m so grateful. I admit I may not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have… I was also recognized with a special achievement award by the Department of Justice. You remember the Department of Justice, right? It’s the agency that’s been pursuing you for decades. And like Madam Vice President Kamala Harris, I’ve had a history of prosecuting sex offenders. Also thank you for keeping people like us in business. As for dumb questions, you’re always welcome to come here and answer some — if sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous. I’ll even give you a free View mug, not to be confused, though, with a mugshot because that’s your area.”

Haines went on to accuse Trump’s speeches of being “harsher, longer, angrier, less focused, more profane, and increasingly fixated on the past” and said that his use of “all or nothing” terms is likely a consequence of his “advancing age.”

Goldberg amended her original statement to throw in another zinger, saying, “You know what kind of dirty I wasn’t? I never grabbed anybody by their genitalia.”

Then, Griffin, who used to work with Trump at the White House, added, “I do want to do a quick fact check because Trump actually is one of the people who has a filthier mouth than Whoopi Goldberg. I mean, he says [swear] words every other word when he’s not on television and training himself to do otherwise.”

“He’s always been triggered by women when they call him out,” she added. “Which is why he has such a challenge with women this election and why I think they’re going to be a deciding factor when he loses.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC