‘Blue Bloods’ & Wahlburgers Launching YouTube Series Inspired by Reagan Family Dinners (VIDEO)

Donnie Wahlberg‘s brother is headlining a new Blue Bloods YouTube series inspired by the Reagan family dinners. Called “Blue Bloods Family Meal Recipes,” the weekly video series will star Chef Paul Wahlberg and give show fans the chance to bring the beloved series’ Reagan family dinners into their own homes.

CBS announced the partnership on Tuesday, October 8 ahead of the final season’s premiere on October 18. The announcement gives a sneak peek into what the Reagan family will be eating at dinner in the Season 14 Part 2 premiere. There will be one video per week tied to each new episode of Blue Bloods‘ final season, making for eight recipe videos in total.

The first video comes out on Monday, October 14. The show’s fall premiere will find the Reagans catching up over a hearty roast beef meal with all the trimmings; Chef Paul will release his instructional video and written recipes for a corresponding meal of roast beef, roasted potatoes, green beans, and carrots that previous Monday, CBS says. See a teaser for the series featuring Chef Paul above.

The Blue Bloods recipes will give fans and food enthusiasts the chance to cook show-inspired dishes in their own kitchens, capturing the spirit of the Reagan family’s Sunday meals. It also keeps the Wahlberg family tradition of sharing memories over meals flowing; brothers Donnie, Mark, and Paul Wahlburg are the owners of the Wahlburgers restaurant company.

“Chef Paul invites everyone to join the Blue Bloods and Wahlburgers’ weekly tradition: Bringing family and friends together for dinner by participating in this one-of-a-kind culinary journey,” the announcement says. “Whether a longtime fan of the show or someone who simply loves an excellent family meal, this Blue Bloods recipe series allows family and friends to honor the Reagan family’s legacy and create new traditions with their own loved ones.”

“As a chef and someone who values the importance of family traditions, it’s an incredible honor to celebrate the legacy of Blue Bloods with some Wahlburgers magic,” Chef Paul said in a statement. “The Reagan family’s dinners have always been about more than just the food — they’re about the connections we make around the dinner table in the same way my own family did. I’m thrilled to share these recipes with our fans, and I hope they inspire families and friends to come together, just like the Reagans do every week.”

For a behind-the-scenes look at how the Reagan family dinners are filmed, see here.

Blue Bloods, Season 14 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, October 18, 10/9c, CBS