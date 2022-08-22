‘Entourage’ Alum Debi Mazar to Play Medusa in Netflix’s ‘Kaos’

Netflix has found its Medusa for its upcoming Greek mythological series Kaos as Entourage star Debi Mazar has landed the coveted role.

According to Deadline, Mazar will join the previously announced ensemble cast, which includes Jeff Goldblum (Search Party), Janet McTeer (Ozark), and David Thewlis (Landscapers). Aurora Perrineau (Westworld), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact), and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) also star. Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) also appears in an undisclosed cameo.

Created and written by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), Kaos is described as “a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, life and power in the underworld.” The series revolves around the mortal Riddy (Perrineau) and her fellow mortal friends Orpheus (Scott), Caneus (Butler), and Ari (Farzad) as they are all cosmically connected in the battle against Zeus (Goldblum).

Mazar, who broke out in supporting roles in Goodfellas and Little Man Tate, is best known for playing press agent Shauna Roberts on the HBO series Entourage. She also starred as Maggie Amato on TV Land’s original series Younger and alongside her husband Gabriele Corcos in the Cooking Channel series Extra Virgin. More recently, she starred in Netflix’s comedy series The Pentaverate.

“We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell’s unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world,” Sophie Klein, Director of UK Series at Netflix, said in a previous statement. “Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse, and move you all at once.”

The eight-episode series is a co-production between Sister (Chernobyl) and Anthem and will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie) and Runyararo Mapfumo (Sex Education). Jane Featherstone (This is Going to Hurt), Chris Fry (Landscapers), and Nina Lederman serve as executive producers.

Kaos, TBA, Netflix