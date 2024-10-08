‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Shares Heartbreaking Update About Former Butler Michael Kelcourse

Patricia Altschul has provided a heartbreaking update about her former butler Michael Kelcourse. The Southern Charm matriarch revealed on Instagram that Kelcourse, 68, suffered another stroke. His health started to deteriorate after his spinal cord stroke in 2021.

Altschul, 83, asked fans in the October 7 post to send him cards for his birthday on October 13. Kelcourse lives in Sarasota, Florida at the Angels Senior Living community. She said, “I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards.”

The call to action was accompanied by a photo of Kelcourse from his time working for her serving up what appears to be a platter full of minty refreshing drinks while holding one of the reality show’s four-legged cast members.

As viewers saw during the show, Altschul and Kelcourse didn’t just have an employer-employee relationship but a close friendship and bond for around 18 years. She considered him part of the family. The head of the household staff lived on Altschul’s vast Charleston property in a cottage built in the 1700s. She wrote about when he first came to work for her in 2004. She called hiring him in her book The Art of Southern Charm as “the best thing I could have done.”

Altschul revealed at BravoCon 2022 that the initial stroke paralyzed him from the waist down. The assisted living care facility he lives in allows him to be close to family.

Fans and Southern Charm cast members were excited to see Altschul and “Michael the Butler” reunited in December 2023. Altschul shared that she visited the “Sunshine State” to see him in person. She wrote, “First there was Covid.. then my back fracture so this is the first I’ve ever been able to spend time with Michael.” Kelcourse’s last Instagram update was in October last year about his Michigan friends coming to visit. They gave him a big birthday cake to share for his 70th birthday.

The response to Altschul’s post has been full of well wishes and prayers. Podcaster and reporter Kinsey Schofield said, “Grabbing a card this afternoon! Hugs to you and your sweet forever, friend.”