‘The Newsroom’s Thomas Sadoski Looks Back 10 Years After the Final Season

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Thomas Sadoski, Sam Waterston, and Jeff Daniels in 'The Newsroom'
Exclusive
John P. Johnson / © HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Newsroom

 More

The world has gone through a lot since HBO‘s Aaron Sorkin drama The Newsroom aired, and as we head into an election season and the show’s 10th anniversary since the final season, there’s no better time to look back at the show which put journalism under a microscope.

“I can’t believe that it’s been 10 years. I also feel like it was way ahead of its time,” remarks star Thomas Sadoski, who TV Insider caught up with to discuss his ongoing role in American Sports Story. “I feel like it was an important show.”

For those who may need a refresher, The Newsroom followed the team behind Atlantic Cable News (ACN), a fictional news station akin to network news like NBC or ABC. Among the ensemble cast led by Jeff Daniels who played lead anchor Will McAvoy, Sadoski portrayed executive producer Don Keefer.

Thomas Sadoski in 'The Newsroom'

HBO

One thing Sadoski has noticed in the years since the series aired is that “so many journalists hate it… And I say this with love and respect… it makes me so happy that it makes so many people grumpy because if they had been doing their job better there would’ve never been any need for that show. It makes me really happy to be a part of art that is challenging, and challenging to the people, that it’s out to simultaneously prod and praise. And I think that we did a really good job of both of those things, and it was the job of a lifetime.”

On the flip side, Sadoski is also thrilled to know that the show’s impact has influenced a generation of young reporters. “I love it. That makes me happy. I’ve met a lot of journalists who said they went to [journalism] school because of it.”

Marcia Gay Harden Looks Back on 'SVU,' 'The Newsroom' & More TV Roles (VIDEO)
Related

Marcia Gay Harden Looks Back on 'SVU,' 'The Newsroom' & More TV Roles (VIDEO)

But when it comes to some of the more enduring aspects of Sadoski’s performance, an internet meme has risen in the past few years of a screen capture moment where his character Don informs pilots aboard an idling plane that Osama bin Laden had been killed that night. The image has since been attached to other news announcements online and has become quite viral.

And Sadoski is well aware. “I’ve heard that that has happened. I’m not on social media anymore, but [I’ve heard] I’ve become a meme. And at first, I thought that it was sort of ridiculous, and I’ve always thought that it’s kind of funny.”

Debuting in 2012, The Newsroom ran for three seasons on HBO, and along with Sadoski and Daniels featured an ensemble that included Sam Waterston, Emily Mortimer, Olivia Munn, David Harbour, Jane Fonda, Chris Messina, Alison Pill, John Gallagher Jr., and Dev Patel among many others. You can relive all episodes on HBO’s streamer, Max.

The Newsroom, Streaming now, Max

The Newsroom - HBO

The Newsroom where to stream

The Newsroom

Thomas Sadoski

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sam Champion Skin Cancer Update
1
Sam Champion Shares Update After Lengthy Skin Cancer Surgery
Garth Brooks attends the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
2
Garth Brooks Accused of Raping His & Wife Trisha Yearwood’s Makeup Artist
John Amos in Me Time
3
Why John Amos’ Dying Wish Was to Delay His Own Death Announcement
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Steamed Over ‘Unfair’ Bonus Puzzle
Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon and Maura Tierney as Lt. Jessica Brady — 'Law & Order'
5
How Did ‘L&O’ Write Out Camryn Manheim’s Dixon & Introduce Maura Tierney’s Brady?