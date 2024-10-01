Fired ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Join CBS News

Martin Holmes
Comments
Rob Marciano for ABC News
ABC/Heidi Gutman

Good Morning America

 More

Former Good Morning America weatherman Rob Marciano is set to make a return to broadcast television five months after being fired by ABC News following an angry outburst towards a GMA producer.

According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, CBS News has tapped Marciano to join its expanding weather network. Darcy reports that former ABC News executive Wendy Fisher is overseeing the CBS News weather operation and that Fisher and Marciano maintain a good relationship.

Marciano was booted by ABC News back in April after multiple complaints about his behavior over the years, to the point where he was temporarily banned from the GMA set. Sources later told The Daily Beast that Marciano was fired after he went on a tirade against one of the GMA producers.

The outburst was allegedly overheard by the network’s chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, who reported the incident to higher-ups, noting that it wasn’t the first time Marciano had crossed the line on set.

Before joining ABC News, Marciano served as co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight and a meteorologist for CNN. He landed at ABC News in August 2014, debuting on GMA on Saturday, September 6, 2014.

There were mixed reactions to Marciano’s firing from his former co-workers. Shweta Sharma, who previously worked at the same company as Marciano, told People, “He was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him.”

Is This the Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving 'Today' Show?
Related

Is This the Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving 'Today' Show?

She added, “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

However, another source told the outlet that the claims about his temper were inaccurate based on the Marciano they knew.

“Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional. People enjoy working with him and he’s not difficult to work with,” the source claimed, adding that the reports are “vicious” and the “Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know.”

It has yet to be confirmed when Marciano will make his CBS News debut.

Good Morning America

Rob Marciano

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Terence Meyers (Peter Keleghan), Chief Inspector Choi (Paul Sun Hyung Lee), Chief Constable Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), and George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) — 'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 18
1
‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Sets Premiere Date With Welcome Twist — Watch Trailer
Drake Hogestyn on 'Days of Our Lives'
2
Has Drake Hogestyn’s Final ‘Days of Our Lives’ Episode Aired Yet?
Richard Goodall returns to work
3
See ‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall’s First Day Back at Work as School Janitor
Amy Nardin on Wheel
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Wild For Emotional Teacher – See Ryan Seacrest React
Gavin Creel
5
Gavin Creel Dies: Broadway Star & ‘American Horror Stories’ Actor Was 48