Fired ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Join CBS News

Former Good Morning America weatherman Rob Marciano is set to make a return to broadcast television five months after being fired by ABC News following an angry outburst towards a GMA producer.

According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, CBS News has tapped Marciano to join its expanding weather network. Darcy reports that former ABC News executive Wendy Fisher is overseeing the CBS News weather operation and that Fisher and Marciano maintain a good relationship.

Marciano was booted by ABC News back in April after multiple complaints about his behavior over the years, to the point where he was temporarily banned from the GMA set. Sources later told The Daily Beast that Marciano was fired after he went on a tirade against one of the GMA producers.

The outburst was allegedly overheard by the network’s chief meteorologist, Ginger Zee, who reported the incident to higher-ups, noting that it wasn’t the first time Marciano had crossed the line on set.

Before joining ABC News, Marciano served as co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight and a meteorologist for CNN. He landed at ABC News in August 2014, debuting on GMA on Saturday, September 6, 2014.

There were mixed reactions to Marciano’s firing from his former co-workers. Shweta Sharma, who previously worked at the same company as Marciano, told People, “He was nice, but that also wasn’t everyone’s experience with him.”

She added, “There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this.”

However, another source told the outlet that the claims about his temper were inaccurate based on the Marciano they knew.

“Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional. People enjoy working with him and he’s not difficult to work with,” the source claimed, adding that the reports are “vicious” and the “Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know.”

It has yet to be confirmed when Marciano will make his CBS News debut.