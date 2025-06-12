Two months after Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis, he sat down for his first interview to speak about how he’s doing. Dane spoke to Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America, and a teaser clip from the upcoming interview was released on Thursday, June 12.

“I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream,” he says in the preview. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

The actor then gets emotional when Sawyer asks, “Who was your first call?” His response isn’t shown, but he does appear to tear up before giving an answer. The full interview will air on the Monday, June 16, episode of Good Morning America.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum first shared his diagnosis on April 10. “I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said in a statement to People. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane was photographed on the set of the HBO series later that month.

There is no cure for ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, the fatal illness is “a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time.”

Those with ALS generally notice severe muscle weakness over time as nerve cells die. The disease affects the muscles needed to control moving, speaking, eating, and breathing. Patients can experience full-body paralysis, despite their minds still being active.